City of Louisville posts notice homeless camp will be cleared

The first camp to be cleared is located near I-264 and Southern Parkway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville posted a notice that the first homeless encampment will be cleared since resuming risk assessments. That camp sits near I-264 and Southern Parkway.

“The property is located on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet property in a highly sensitive traffic-controlled area defined as unsafe and dangerous for human habitation,” a release from the city says.

People living in the camp have been notified it will be cleared Monday morning. Outreach groups will help people get connected with services for food, housing, and mental health.

“We know these are hard decisions, but these have to be made for our community as a whole,” said Tameka Laird, director of the Office of Resilience and Community Services.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.