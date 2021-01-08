Floyd County Health Department issues mask mandate order in schools

The mandate is for students K-6th attending class in person. The order requires masks for all grades at indoor, high density events.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The Floyd County Health Department issued an executive order requiring masks for all Kindergarten through 6th grade students in the county. The new order requires masks for all grades at indoor, high density events where social distancing may not be possible.

Masks will be not required for outdoor activities. The duration of the order is set for 31 days but may be broadened or extended based on community and school incidence as well as other factors, the health department said.

Other schools in the area like Clarksville Community Schools are requiring that all students, staff, and visitors wear masks indoors during the school day. Greater Clark is requiring staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a mask/face covering.

Floyd County is currently in the red or high level of COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health department said children under the age of 12 are are currently too young to be vaccinated, an aggressive masking program is the current best option to keep students in the classroom.

