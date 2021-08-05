Meade County police investigating after 2 bodies found in Ohio River

Brandenberg Chief Brian Haag confirmed a report of the discovery was made around 5 a.m. Thursday. The individuals have yet to be identified.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities in Meade County are investigating after two bodies were discovered in the Ohio River.

Brandenberg Chief of Police Brain Haag confirmed that the report of the bodies being found was made around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Additional details about the individuals have yet to be released.

An autopsy on the bodies is scheduled but it is unclear when each of them will be performed.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.