Off-duty Hardin County deputy dies in ATV crash

KSP said Deputy Kevin Johnson collided with a fence on an ATV Friday night. A seven-year-old, who was also on the ATV, was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — According to a release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), a Hardin County Sheriff's Office deputy died in an ATV collision while off-duty.

KSP's investigation reveals that 36-year-old Kevin Johnson was operating an ATV near the 100 block of Lincoln Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday. The off-duty deputy lost control of the ATV and ran off the roadway and struck a fence.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office.

A seven-year-old passenger on the ATV was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Hardin County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post asking the community to keep Johnson's family in thoughts and prayers.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County EMS and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

