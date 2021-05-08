Dozens of Floyd County schools had health inspection violations within the last 3 years

FOCUS investigators took a look at health code violations at three schools in Floyd County and graded them on critical and non-critical violations.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — With school back in session in Southern Indiana, our FOCUS team checked to see how schools in Floyd County scored on health inspections.

It was a ‘pop quiz’ where schools were graded on critical and non-critical violations.

There are 21 schools in Floyd County and each must undergo at least one health inspection every year.



We are taking a closer look at the three schools with the most violations between 2019 and 2021.



The Prosser Career Education Center had 16 violations in the last three years. Inspectors found expired sauces in 2021 and mislabeled chemical sprayers in 2020. Back in 2019, Prosser was cited for 7 issues, including food left behind in several hand-washing sinks as well as missing soap, dirty rags mixed among clean ones.



Highland Hills Middle School had only three violations between 2019 and 2020. Inspectors found a leaking pipe and chipping paint.



It was the report from 2019 that landed them on this list.

The Middle School had ten violations in 2019. All of them were non-critical but included black build-up on the ceiling and dead bugs in light shields.

Dead bugs were also among the list of findings at Floyd Central High School in 2019. Health inspectors recorded 7 violations including ice build-up on the freezer door - a 'repeat violation' according to the report that continued into 2021.

In 2020, though the high school passed with zero violations.



Our research revealed another incident in 2019 mouse poop was found near the storage area. Staff was advised to sweep that area and sanitize it often.



Check out your child's school

Health Officials perform surprise inspections twice a year, but if you want to see the latest results, you will likely need to ask for them. In Indiana, reports and scores are not required to be posted online.

To see what inspectors found at your child’s school, contact your local health department and request to see the Retail Food Safety Inspection Reports.

