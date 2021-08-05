Mask mandate for Floyd County students put on hold by commissioners

The mask requirement for students has been put on hold pending a decision by the Floyd County commissioners.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — One day after the Floyd County Health Department issued an order requiring masks for Kindergarten through 6th grade students, the mandate has been put on hold pending a decision by county commissioners.

According to a statement from the county health officer, the commissioners cited a new law, saying they have the ability to override the restriction.

The mask mandate was set to go into effect for 31 days beginning Friday and targeted children who are not old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, parents gathered outside the health department to protest the mask requirement, voicing their disapproval.

It is not clear when the county commissioners will make their decision.

This story may be updated.

