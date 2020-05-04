LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As uncertainty looms across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there may not be much to smile about for some.

WHAS11's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how residents of Kentuckiana are choosing to focus on hope and positivity during social distancing.

Let's highlight a few of those stories from this week:

Louisville woman greeted with surprise after finishing radiation treatment

Tarah Decker celebrated this week after receiving her last round of radiation treatment and was greeted by friends and family with signs, congratulating her while maintaining a safe distance.

Decker fought through multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

Congratulations, Tarah!

Kentuckiana uses chalk art to create cheer, spread love

Sidewalks and driveways throughout our area have turned into canvasses as people are coming together to spread messages of hope through colorful chalk art.

WHAS11 has received dozens of pictures with similar stories of inspiration, there to keep us positive during the pandemic. It’s a way to spread joy while still staying healthy at home.

Louisville couple surprised with drive-by celebration on wedding day

While coronavirus interfered with their dream wedding plans, Patricia Pohlhaus and Andrew Slugantz were surprised by loved ones on their big day.

WHAS11 was able to capture the couple's first dance in the middle of their street. The two were supposed to go on a honeymoon cruise to Italy that been postponed due to the pandemic at this time.

Prospect family seeks to brighten neighbors' day during coronavirus pandemic

The Mejias family is spreading joy by dressing up as mascots and waving their paws and ringing bells while driving down streets.

"I think is a really great way of social distancing while also bringing up people's spirits, making their day a little bit better," Em Mejias, a student at North Oldham and the founder of Tailster Creations, said.

Sports with the Spencers | Kent goes 1-on-3 with his kiddos: No school, no daycare, no problem!

In our continuing series, WHAS11's Sports Director, Kent Spencer, has given us a view into his life and how he and his kids are making the most of following social distancing guidelines.

Kent and his kids have done everything from hitting the books, in-home piano recitals and of course, having a little friendly competition.

