LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coming out of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center Wednesday, Tarah Decker never expected what was on the other side of the doors.

“I kind of got nervous, like is there a riot going on?” Decker said.

It wasn’t a riot, just a celebration.

“When I walked out, the nurses and some of the doctors were there and cheering me on and I thought, that’s amazing,” Decker said. “I walked out just expecting to go to my car by myself and I heard all these other cheers.”

Her friends and family greeted her with signs and cheers, congratulating her on finishing radiation from a safe distance.

“It was shocking and then immediately I just got so emotional,” Decker said.

Decker went to get radiation every day for five weeks. Recently, she had to go alone when visitors weren’t allowed due to coronavirus concerns.

She’s had multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. But even during the tough times, her supporters helped her through.

“All along the way, my family I have such a huge support system in them,” Decker said. “They rallied around me and I’ve never felt alone.”

RELATED: Beshear: Louisville fairgrounds to be converted into field hospital

RELATED: Hope for homeowners impacted by COVID-19

RELATED: Attorney General Cameron joins amicus briefs supporting four states banning elective abortions during COVID-19 crisis

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.