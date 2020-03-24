LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before."--Space, the Final Frontier

This is not the final frontier, but our lives are a bit different right now and it's changing day by day. What is consistent is growing need to social distance, no school on any level, the cancellation of all things March Madness and other sports. Whether you are a die-hard fan, sometime fan, only watch the championship game fan, we all miss our favorite sporting event.

No school, no daycare, no sports, no problem! What could possibly go wrong? WHAS11 News' Kent Spencer and his family are offering a daily dose of sports and laughs. Here's what you get when you drag your dad kicking and screaming to reinvent sports at home. Let's go!

Kent goes one on three with his pride and joys! The plan. 🙃

Be active, get some fresh air. 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️

When you get outside have some options. Get active with your kids, play a game.

Gymnastics with dad as spotter 🤸‍♀️ 🤸‍♂️

Indoor activities all you need is a little bit of space and lots of enthusiam. Also, it might require you to get into character! Kent the spotter pulls it off beautifully, in our opinion.

Hitting the books--virtual schooling 📚

Kent finally met his match and his lane. "Shout out to all the teachers out there doing the best they can to stay connect to their students. It's about more than a paycheck, it's about making a difference. Thank you!"--The Spencers 📚

Piano practice makes perfect 🎶 🎹 🎸

Musicians in the making. Maybe in a few years we'll have a band--'One On Three.' "A little bit of music is good for the mind and good for the soul." Kent.

You can see them all back to back here and share.

We hope Kent family videos bring a smile to your face and that you enjoy these as much as we do. This new normal won't be forever, but we all have to do our part to stop the spread.

Stay safe and remind your friends and family to do what the can to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. This will also quicken our lives back to some normalcy.

