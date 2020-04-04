LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like so many other couples, Patricia Pohlhaus and Andrew Slugantz never expected a global pandemic could interfere with the wedding of their dreams.

Their large event turned into an intimate ceremony at home, but their friends and family refused to let their big day go without celebrating.

The JCPS special education teacher and musician were surprised by all of their loved ones, including coworkers and even students, who drove past to show support.

"She's just taking it in stride with a big ol' smile on her face, and we just wanted to let her know that even though we couldn't be there, that we still support her," one person said.

Pohlhaus was completely shocked by the gesture, saying it was a moment that they will not forget.

"So much love," Slugantz said. "I was holding it together until that, it was really emotional."

WHAS11 was able to capture the couple's first dance in the middle of their street. The two were supposed to go on a honeymoon cruise to Italy that been postponed due to the pandemic at this time.

