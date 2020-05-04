LA GRANGE, Ky. — The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in announced plans to host seven Easter Sunday Service to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Many local churches have closed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and moved to online services.

The services from the participating churches start at Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and go until 8:30 p.m.

The drive-in theater requests that cars be parked six-feet apart and that everyone must remain in their cars at all times.

There will also be a limit of the number of cars allowed into each service to ensure proper spacing.

Reservations can be made online by clicking here.

