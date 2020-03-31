LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors across Kentuckiana are creatively coming together, using colorful chalk to bring some cheer.

Sidewalks and driveways have become canvasses as families get used to social distancing.

“It just shows we're all experiencing this together,” said Jessica Myers.

Her children, Tess and Henry decorated the sidewalk outside their home with words of encouragement, and left the chalk outside, hoping others would do the same.

“People walking by and just writing little messages to each other and saying hi, and I was here, and it's just been a great way to stay connected in a time where we're all feeling a little isolated.”

In Middletown, two teenagers surprised their grandmother with a grand gesture.

“I guess I consider myself pretty artsy, I love doing stuff like this, especially if it's for my grandma,” said Hailey Voss.

Voss and her sister Hannah left a message their Nana could admire from her window as the 76-year-old practices social distancing safely inside.

“Just to see her face when she actually saw it, we called her and said ‘is there any way you can come over to the window’ and she thought we were just visiting with a wave at her and then she looked down and saw everything,” said the girls’ mother, Shannon Burton.

WHAS 11 News has received dozens of pictures with similar stories of inspiration, there to keep us positive during the pandemic. It’s a way to spread joy while still staying healthy at home.

“I just hope that people are really taking this seriously, doing what we're supposed to be doing, following the instructions, and staying home,” said Burton.

