LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a Louisville foodie, you may already know the name Chibo.

If you're not familiar, you may categorize it as the "TED Talks" for cooking. How it works is that you logon and you can either watch live or watch chefs here in Louisville and across the country make some of your favorite meals and you can follow along right in your own kitchen.

Local chefs have used the platform for a while but now as restaurants are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chibo thought of a way to help.

"We're calling it the Chibo Restaurant project. As we started to see restaurants closures around town here in Louisville, we were very upset," said Chibo founder, Taylor Dawson. "So, we're going to be hosting a series right now we've got four or five restaurants locally who want to have their head chef run a class a Chibo. So they'll be broadcasting from their home or the studio here in Louisville and they'll be broadcasting into your home teaching you how to make one of their signature dishes."

Dawson said all proceeds from people watching Chibo will go directly into the pockets of some of the chefs who are currently out of work.

On April 11, Louisville's own breakfast restaurant Biscuit Belly will be featured on the platform.



"These are biscuit belly biscuits. One of my favorite restaurants here in Louisville, Biscuit Belly. We have chef, Mateo Sullivan, who is the head chef at the Saint Matthews Biscuit belly. And he's going to be teaching us how to make Biscuit Belly biscuits this next weekend on April 11th. And that's just the first in the series," Dawson said.

Dawson said the online lesson work like a ZOOM meeting where participants and see what other members of the class are doing in their kitchens as well as ask direct questions to the chef guiding the class.

You can sign up for one of the online classes right now at Chibo.io. The starting donation is between $25 or $100 to get into a class. All proceeds go to local chefs on the platform.

