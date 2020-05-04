LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS students start non-traditional instruction on April 7. The school district announced this week that schools will be closed through May 1.

Other districts have been using NTI for a few weeks after the governor suggested schools in Kentucky close.

Parents, who are new to NTI learning may find it challenging to keep their child on task when completing their work.

Parents of homeschoolers say while homeschooling has its challenges, it is fun and rewarding.

When her daughter was going to enter kindergarten, Louisville mother Renata DeWees found a great program. But the logistics just wouldn’t work for her family.

“The idea that I was going to drive maybe a half an hour there, wait in the carpool line, go back and get her in the afternoon then do homework with her in the afternoon was really not appealing,” DeWees said.

Instead, she started homeschooling her daughter and her two younger kids once they were old enough.

DeWees encourages parents to establish some sort of schedule.

Her kids have to be up and working by a certain time. She gives them a checklist and they can work at their own pace.

She says if days are structured as task based, rather than time based, it will be more effective.

For example, a student can take a break after finishing a math and science assignment, rather than after half an hour of working.

DeWeese says it is a challenging but fun opportunity for parents.

“I would encourage parents and their children to realize that if they get up and get moving and get all of that done, they can enjoy some of this beautiful weather in backyards,” DeWees said.

Learning can even happen in the backyard, when kids are taking a break from the books.

“We did lots of learning in the region, in the environment,” said homeschool parent Toya Guerrero. “It’s not traditional but they were learning and having fun.”

Guerrero started homeschooling her kids when her son was in second grade. She says the model worked better for her family, once she got the hang of it.

“[Starting] out, we did do a lot of schooling. We were home all day, working on school for several hours a day, which now in hindsight is way too much,” Guerrro said. “It wasn’t what they needed with their young developing brains.”

Now, she focuses on finding the best way for her kids to learn.

Guerrero encourages other parents who are new to remote learning to do the same.

“So what do you do when you’re a parent when your child is just flatlined and said I’m not doing the schoolwork? Take it outside, take it somewhere to make it less like schooling,” Guerrero said.

Just because kids aren’t at school doesn’t mean they can’t be social also.

Guerrero’s kids still go on field trips and connect with other homeschoolers.

You can set up playdates with your children’s friends via FaceTime, Zoom, or other platforms right now.

Guerrero is encouraging parents to just have fun with schooling right now and use this as a chance to get to know your kids better.

JCPS parents who still aren’t sure how NTI is going to work can visit the JCPS website and navigate to their child’s school and teacher to find out more.

