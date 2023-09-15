Things to do in Kentuckiana for the fall season in 2023

These fall festivities are perfect for families, couple and friends looking for a taste of autumn this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the air becomes cooler and the trees change color, people in the Louisville area are searching for fun things to do.

There are plenty of activities, events and places to visit in Kentuckiana that are perfect for families, couples and friends this fall season.

Joe Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant

Families across Kentuckiana go to a family farm out in Starlight, Indiana every year to kick off the fall season, and that time is finally here.

Huber's Family Farm is opening their pumpkin patch on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kids and adults can catch a ride on the trailer to the patch to pick their pumpkins then return to the shop to purchase their selections

Huber's also has a corn maze, play areas for kids and a restaurant serving country-style meals.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October.

Joe Huber's Restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on everything you can do at Huber's, click here.

Gallrein Farms

Families can visit Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville, Kentucky for the picturesque autumn experience.

Guests can enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, sunflower field, a corn maze, petting zoo and more.

While Gallrein Farms is open in the spring and summer, fall is the time of year that brings the most visitors. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $20 for anyone over the age of two years old and free for anyone age two and younger.

You can check out a full list of attractions here.

Harvest Homecoming Festival - Pearl Street in New Albany

Just over the river, families can enjoy beauty pageants, parades, pumpkins and more at the 55th annual Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Ind.

This free festival will run from Oct. 12 to 15. Hundreds of thousands of people reportedly attend the autumnal event every year.

Some of the events you can expect at Harvest Homecoming: the Kids' Dog Show, the Baby Crawl, the "Name That Song Scholarship Competition", a costume contest and many more.

For more information on the Harvest Homecoming Festival, click here.

Boo at the Zoo - The Louisville Zoo

Louisville families looking for a fun, not-scary experience this spooky season can head on over to the Louisville Zoo.

"Boo at the Zoo" beings on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 29 every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a Louisville Zoo news release.

This after-hours event turns the zoo into a living storybook. Characters from your kids' favorite stories will be walking around and available for photos.

Tickets are $13.50 for non-members (both adults and children 3 and older) and $7 for members (both adults and children 3 and older). Children aged 2 and younger can enjoy the festivities for free and do not need a ticket.

Click here for more information on the Boo at the Zoo event.

Jack O'Lantern Spectacular - Iroquois Park

Families can enjoy seeing intricately-carved pumpkins at the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park from Oct. 3 to 31.

This spooky season, guests will once again be able to walk through the park and take in thousands of hand-carved pumpkins. This year’s theme is "Wanderlust: The World is Your Pumpkin".

Visitors can catch glimpses of national parks, ancient wonders of the world and other "bucket list" destinations made out of illuminated pumpkins while they weave their way through the park.

The event will be open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Click here for more about the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular.

