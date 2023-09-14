Mayor Craig Greenberg, first lady launch new volunteer program for Louisville high school students

Throughout the year, Youth Ambassadors Leading Louisville students will volunteer at several mayoral-sponsored annual events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg and First Lady Rachel Greenberg announced a major community initiative for Louisville high school students on Thursday.

They are encouraging current high school juniors to get involved in the new program, Youth Ambassadors Leading Louisville or Y.A.L.L.

According to a news release, every high school in Louisville will be represented by two students with more than 100 students participating in the program.

Officials said in the coming weeks, interested junior-year students will submit applications directly to a representative at their school.

Throughout the year, Y.A.L.L students will volunteer at several mayoral-sponsored annual events including the Mayor’s Hike, Bike, & Paddle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeper of the Dream Awards and the Veterans Day Parade.

“We are eager for high school students across the city to get engaged in these community events through the new Y.A.L.L program,” Greenberg said. “I’m also incredibly proud of Rachel for spearheading this mayoral initiative and volunteering her time and effort to make this program a reality for Louisville’s youth.”

If you are interested in the program, please click here to apply.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.