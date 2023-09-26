'I’m not a Huber but I am family': Fall is in full swing at Huber’s Family Farm

The Kentuckiana staple is ready for another fall season filled with pumpkins, apples and family fun.

BORDEN, Ind. — One step onto the Huber family property and you’re immediately struck by a sense of fall.

“It’s everywhere,” Lise Kruer said.

“You can’t come onto the property without seeing fall somewhere. It’s in the trees, it’s in the vineyards, it’s in the pumpkins, it’s in the apples, it’s everywhere,” she continued.

Kruer is the marketing director for Huber’s Orchard and Winery and the Star Light Distillery. She says that each year is a chance for families to come back to a place that they see as a staple of their fall, a tradition that they want to experience.

“Year after year we hear stories from generation on generation of guests that come for their fall traditions; whether it’s picking pumpkins with your children or now grandchildren, or if it’s sipping Sangria,” Kruer said.

“We love to offer all of those things that they look forward to doing over and over again and then sprinkling in again some new and fun things that we hope will become traditions again as well,” she said.

The Huber family settled on the land 180 years ago and has grown it to over 700 acres. That growth has also led Huber’s to evolve.

Now the farm offers pumpkin, apple and sunflower picking.

It offers exclusive wine and spirit tasting, all of which are produced and bottled right on the land.

“When we have an idea or an innovation…because we’re family owned and operated, we have that ability. We can kind of go any direction that we think,” Kruer said.

That means that each year families can experience their favorite fall activities and also try something new. Kruer says that can build a family atmosphere, which is what Huber’s is all about.

“It’s so important to be a part of the community that they have such deep roots in because it feels like an extended family to them,” she said.

“They ask our employees, ‘Are you a Huber?’ And the answer is generally the same, ‘I’m not a Huber but I am family,” Kruer said.

Huber’s Orchard is open seven days a week with hours that vary depending on the season.

