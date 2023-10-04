Oh my gourd! All the family-friendly, fall events in Oldham County

Just outside of Louisville, there are an endless amount of activities celebrating autumn including fall festivals, ghost tours and cook-offs.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — If you're looking for a day packed with family-fun, a relaxing jaunt against some picturesque fall foliage, or dark, spooky nights through a cemetery, Oldham County has it all.

Not far outside of Louisville, you can find a variety of ghost tours, live music performances, fall festivals, fun runs, Halloween trick-or-treating events and more.

Experience Oldham County’s spooky stories, unsolved mysteries and haunted happenings in Kentucky After Dark in Oldham County.

This otherwise quiet town turns out to be a sought-after destination for highway-based creepiness – you'll learn about Verna Garr Taylor’s murder on a dark highway as well as the haunted hearse that travels Sleepy Hollow Road.

This spooky activity is free and their passport program connects to 11 other Kentucky towns and their creepy tales. Find out more here.

Oldham County Parks and Rec will host the 18th annual Skeleton 5K Run/Walk beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Wendell Moore Park in LaGrange.

All participants will receive a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post race refreshments. Awards will be presented. $45 per person registration fee.

Click here for more information and to register.

Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival

Held the same day as the Skeleton 5K will be the FREE Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival at Wendell Moore Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Activities include truck-or-treating, a costume contest (1-12 years old), hay rides, games and crafts. There will be free hot dogs and one free treat bag available to each child.

Don't miss the 3rd annual Pumpkins and Cars C&W Automotive Car Show at The Maples Park in Crestwood on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be trunk or treating, food trucks, pumpkin painting, music and more at this FREE event. Judges will select the winners and C&W Automotives will present awards.

Halloween MAINia is a FREE, old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience. Get into costume and head to La Grange’s historical Main Street district. Don't forget to bring a bag! Merchants will be handing out candy on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Boo Dell returns for another year of family fun on Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. The famous Trail of Treats will once again delight guests, in addition to kid’s activities, live music, and other surprises for the whole family in a non-scary environment. Boo Dell is included with admission.

Experience the Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours on weekends in October (Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whether you are a history buff, ghost hunter, or thrill seeker, you can watch for ghost sightings along this two-hour candlelit outdoor walk that takes you inside some of the town’s oldest buildings.

This tour is not intended for ages 12 and under. Registration is required and $18 per person.

For more information about this ghost tour, click here.

On this spooky walk, you can learn about the cemetery that became known as the final burial spot of 313 Confederate soldiers who lived in the Confederate Veterans Home in Pewee Valley.

The adjacent Pewee Valley Cemetery East is a pre-Civil War African American cemetery where you can learn more about the history of that time.

This tour is recommended for ages 9 and up and children must be accompanied by adults.

Registration is required for all Candlelight Cemetery Walks. Tickets are $15 per person for members and $10 per person for non-members.

A second Candlelight Cemetery Walk will take place on Oct. 11 and 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Floydsburg Cemetery. This is one of oldest and most beautiful cemeteries in the county.

The third and final Candlelight Cemetery Walk will take place at the Valley of Rest Cemetery in La Grange on Oct. 18 and 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm.

This cemetery was created in the mid-19th century when LaGrange was an important railroad town and contains the remains of such locals as Dr. Blaydes, a well-known physician; Verna Garr Taylor, whose murder had never been solved since her death in 1936; and Rob Morris, Freemason and founder of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Pack the Quarry- Fall Festival at the FRP-La Grange Quarry on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. will be full of booths carrying yard sale items, arts & crafts, and small business information.

At this FREE fall festival you can enjoy live music from Joe Robinson, food from the Snack Shack, kid’s activities, volleyball, cornhole and spike ball.

Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood for the FREE Fire Safety Fall Festival hosted by the Oldham County Public Library and Fire Department on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get tips on fire safety while spending a fun afternoon checking out fire trucks, bounce houses, face painting and food trucks.

Visit Skylight Horse Park for the first annual Fall Festival & Cross Country Equitation Rally on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This community-focused event celebrates the excitement and thrill of cross-country riding and green space conservation.

There will be a silent auction, tailgating, food trucks, live music, a pet costume contest, games and activities. General admission is FREE and it costs $125 to tailgate.

Enjoy a day full of FREE fall-themed activities and games, face painting, food and drinks, and live music by High Standards at the Fall Festival at The Springs at Oldham Reserve on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get ready for a FREE, paw-some time at Oldham Gardens for the first-ever Barktoberfest on Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy live music from The Aesthetic, many dog-friendly vendors, a dog costume contest and parade, and the launch of the Oldham Gardens Mutt Club.

Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood with your pooch for the 3rd annual Halloweenie Walk on Oct. 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fun, FREE family activities include adoptable dog & puppy meet and greets, treat stations, Adopt Me! Alumni station and merchandise. You're encouraged to dress up.

Get signed up for the Chili Cook-Off held under the pavilion at Springs Park on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Enter for a chance to win hot prizes for the best chili. Awards given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Calling all BBQ enthusiasts for a BBQ “Smoke Off”! Mark your calendars for Oct. 13th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and join Jennifer Jacobs/State Farm Insurance for an evening of mouthwatering delights.

All proceeds go to The Arrow Fund. Admission is $10 per person.

Meet Your Maker Halloween Market is an arts & crafts event with a festival-like atmosphere. Held on Oct. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermitage Farm, it will feature over 40 vendors showcasing exceptional and one-of-a-kind products.

There will also be music and food from Barn8 Restaurant. Click here for more information about this spooky, crafty event.

