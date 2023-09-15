Huber's pumpkin patch to open for season this weekend

STARLIGHT, Ind. — Families across Kentuckiana go to a family farm out in Starlight, Indiana every year to kick off the Fall season, and that time is finally here.
Huber's Family Farm is opening their pumpkin patch on Saturday, Sept. 16, according to their Facebook page.
Kids and adults alike can catch a ride on one of the trailers that take you to huge sprawls of farmland filled with pumpkins.
Once you select your favorite pumpkins, you catch the next trailer back to the shop and purchase the pumpkins you picked.
As well as pumpkin-picking, there is a family-friendly corn maze and several play areas for children to explore.
The pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October.
Joe Huber's Restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
