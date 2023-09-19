'Bigger than ever.' | Pumpkins return to Kentucky Kingdom for second year

This year's Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom will feature 12-foot-tall pumpkin sculptures and more "seasonal surprises" throughout the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just in time for spooky season, pumpkins are returning to Kentucky Kingdom! Starting Sept. 30, park officials said a "magical world" filled with pumpkins will overtake the popular Louisville amusement park.

Every weekend through October there will be family-friendly entertainment, large fall displays and seasonal treats to enjoy alongside the park's year-round thrills.

This year's Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom will feature 12-foot-tall pumpkin sculptures and more than 1,000 glowing pumpkins. Officials said there will also be a pumpkin walk, large dancing scarecrows and photo opportunities throughout the park for the whole family.

"[The event] is back and bigger than ever with a lineup of fall-favorite experiences and new family-friendly seasonal surprises," Carly Uglow, director of sales and marketing at Kentucky Kingdom, said. "This October, we look forward to seeing guests of all ages at the park as we showcase our expanded array of memory-making fall magic."

If you'd like to try the three limited-time fall menu items at a discounted price, you'll need to purchase a tasting passport.

Kentucky Kingdom season passholders can experience the fall festivities early with a sneak peek on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Passholder Preview Night. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

