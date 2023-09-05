Tickets on sale now for 'Boo at the Zoo' in Louisville

The family-friendly Halloween celebration will start Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville families looking for a fun, not-scary experience this spooky season can head on over to the Louisville Zoo.

"Boo at the Zoo" beings on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 29 every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a Louisville Zoo news release.

This after-hours event turns the zoo into a living storybook. Characters from your kids' favorite stories will be walking around and available for photos.

There are a few "special nights", including an allergy-free night on Oct. 19 which will feature peanut-free treat booths and non-food treats like stickers, pencils and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and bring trick-or-treat bags. Reusable treat bags will also be available for purchase at the zoo's gift shop for $2 each while supplies last.

Tickets are on sale now and include Boo at the Zoo admission, parking, access to the Spooktacular Carousel, the "not-so-itsy-bitsy" Spider House, and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attractions.

Tickets are $13.50 for non-members (both adults and children 3 and older) and $7 for members (both adults and children 3 and older). Children aged 2 and younger can enjoy the festivities for free and do not need a ticket.

Click here to purchase tickets online. Zoo officials do caution that ticket capacity is limited each night and popular nights are expected to sell out quickly.

A limited number of Meijer "anytime tickets" can be bought at participating Meijer stores for $11.50 beginning Sept. 24.

While adults are allowed to wear costumes, they must be "family-friendly" and adults may not wear masks that cover their whole face.

Regardless if it rains, the Boo at the Zoo events will still go on, according to the news release.

