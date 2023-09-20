Happy Halloween Weekends begins at Holiday World; Ticket and event info

Theme park guests can experience a 12-acre corn maze, hay ride, and even a Halloween-themed drone light show.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A beloved theme park in Santa Claus, Indiana has the family-friendly Halloween fun you've been searching for this season.

Happy Halloween Weekends returns to Holidays World on Saturday, Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 29.

For the first time ever, Holiday World is introducing "Twilight Tickets" for Halloween Weekends. At no additional cost, guests who purchase "Pick Your Date" tickets online for Sundays during the event may enter the park the Saturday evening before their visit, starting at 5 p.m.

Guests who take advantage of this special promotion can witness the "Halloween in the Sky Drone Show," which happens every Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.

Halloween in the Sky is an impressive light show that uses 400 drones to create festive characters and fun, not scary images above the park. Click here for more details about the drone show.

"Halloween in the Sky is a sight to behold," Matt Eckert, president of Holiday World, said. "And our new Twilight Ticket ensures our Sunday Guests won't miss a moment of the fun of Happy Halloween Weekends."

Happy Halloween Weekends include all of the rides guests can expect at Holiday World, except for Splashin' Safari rides, which are closed until next year.

There will be new Halloween-themed shows and special Halloween attractions, including Holidog’s 3-D Adventure, Carnival Chaos, a 12-acre corn maze and a hay ride.

The park's special fall menu this year includes S’mores Funnel Cake, Candy Corn Ice Cream, and a BBQ Pork bowl with pepper jack macaroni and cheese.