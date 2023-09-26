Louisville Haunted Houses: Where to find the spookiest Halloween attractions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a fright this Halloween, the Louisville area has some scary haunted houses that will surely make you scream.
Whether you're visiting a scary, time-honored institution like Waverly or trying your hand at a new spooky spot like Malice Manor, we have a jam-packed list of haunted houses scaring the pants off people across Kentuckiana.
Haunted Hotel – South Louisville
The Haunted Hotel is one of the most intense haunted house experiences you can have in Louisville. On their website, they describe themselves as an extreme, interactive, and in-your-face touch haunt."
People 18 years old or older are permitted to get the fright of their lives at the Haunted Hotel. Guests 15 years old or older will need to be accompanied by a chaperone.
The Haunted Hotel claims to have "no limits" and does warn guests that there are no refunds if you decide to back out, so be aware.
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 2 – Oct. 28 | Sundays, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29 | Tuesday, Oct. 31
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. (opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 – 28) | Sundays, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Halloween night, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Address: 3000 South 4th Street, Louisville, Ky. 40208
Tickets: $25 to $35 general admission (depending on the night) | $40 to $50 fast pass | $60 to $70 VIP – front of the line
Touching: Permitted
For more information on the Haunted Hotel, click here.
The Devil's Attic – Old Louisville
The Devil's Attic is a high-energy, theatrical haunted house that is extremely highly rated in Louisville.
Once you're there, a guide will tell you all about how the devil has been collecting evil souls and now you will face them all... in The Devil's Attic!
On their website, it says this attraction is intended for mature audiences, therefore children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 9 – Oct. 28
Hours: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Address: 647 West Hill Street Louisville, Ky. 40208
Tickets: $25 general admission | $35 for speed pass that allows you to skip the line | $2 off coupon available online
Touching: Not permitted
You can find more information about The Devil's Attic here.
Baxter Avenue Morgue – The Highlands
Baxter Avenue Morgue is a fun, scary haunted house in the Irish Hill neighborhood that has become a classic in the fear-loving community.
Tours can last anywhere from 15 to 25 minutes based on the walking speed of your group and if someone in your group is too scared to continue, Baxter Avenue has come up with a fun option for them.
There are seven doors throughout the tour marked with yellow chickens that people can use to exit to the outside, ending the tour for them. These "Kentucky frightened chicken doors" offer an immediate end to scared visitors but at a terrible price: No refunds!
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 22 – Oct. 28 | Sundays in October | Tuesday, Oct. 31
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays in September, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Fridays and Saturdays in October, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Sundays, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Halloween night, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Address: 451 Baxter Avenue, Louisville, Ky. 40204
Tickets: $20 general admission | $40 speed pass | $5 off coupon available online
Touching: Permitted
Click here for more about Baxter Avenue Morgue.
Waverly Hills Sanitorium – Valley Station
Perhaps one of the most haunted spots in Louisville and some would say the world, Waverly Hills Sanitorium has been the subject of many scary stories and has been featured in many TV shows and films.
As well as offering several different types of tours year-round, the first floor of the sanitorium is transformed into a haunted house for the Halloween season every year.
Whether you're a seasoned ghost hunter or just looking for a good scare, the Waverly Hills Haunted House is the place to be. Terrifying rooms and tight corners and corridors create a suspenseful atmosphere where you'll never know what lies beyond each turn.
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 29 – Oct. 28
Hours: 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Address: 4400 Paralee Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40272
Tickets: $25 general admission | $72 RIP admission which includes a mini-tour and fast pass
Touching: Not permitted
If you want to learn more about Waverly Hills Haunted House, click here.
Here are some more haunted houses in and around Louisville that may give you a good scare:
- American Horrorplex – Louisville, Ky.
- Grim Trails Haunted Attraction – Louisville, Ky.
- Danger Run – Two different starting locations
- Legend at Pope Lick Haunted Woods – Louisville, Ky.
- Malice Manor – Clarksville, Ind.
- Nightmare Forest – Brandenburg, Ky.
- Field of Screams – Brandenburg, Ky.
- Fright Nights – Lexington, Ky.
- Black Orchard Haunt – Shelbyville, Ky.
- Sinister Tombs – Eastview, Ky.
Louisville is full of terrifying haunted houses for you to choose from so get your screaming voice ready and book your visit now.
