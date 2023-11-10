'Apple season is the fall': Mulberry Orchard fall season brings pumpkins, apples right to your fingertips

At this orchard in Shelbyville, you can really get into the fall spirit by picking your own apples and pumpkins.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the 90 acres of land that makes up Mulberry Orchard you’ll find just about every fruit or vegetable you can think of.

“Plums and pears, melons, all kinds of different summer vegetables, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, peppers, cantaloupe, tomatoes,” said Amanda Gajdzik.

Gajdzik and her family own the orchard and have for the last 13 years. She says that peaches in the summer a fan favorite for guests who visit, but nothing quite compares to the fall.

“The apples love this time of year with the nice, cool evening,” said Gajdzik.

“The apple season is the fall,” she continued.

The Orchard boasts more than 16 varieties of apples growing on the thousands of trees in their field. Those trees are ripe for the picking when the weather gets cooler, something that Gajdzik say is a staple of for families who visit year after year.

“The experience of picking your own apples is something that everyone enjoys,” Gajdzik said.

The orchard’s fall season also hosts a number of family friendly games that everyone can enjoy. Next to the petting zoo you’ll find corn mazes, a basketball and football toss, a super slide, and trikes on a small race track. All of that is designed to be fun for kids of all ages.

Gajdzik says that interacting with kids who come out to the orchard is one of her favorite things to do, especially since the farm plays an instrumental roll in feeding many of those same students.

“We supply a lot of the apples to Jefferson County Schools and then do a lot of the school tours as well,” said Gajdzik. “They eat them in their cafeteria and then see them growing on the field and get to experience how we wash and sort them and where we store them, so kind of that full circle process is cool for me.”

Officials say that the fall activities will run through the first weekend of November, but that doesn’t mean the farm will completely shut down.

The farm market will stay open to provide fruit and veggies as the weather gets colder.

