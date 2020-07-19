'Justice for Breonna Taylor' petition receives more than 10 million signatures

The petition is the second largest in Change.org's history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A petition calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case has hit a milestone.

Officials with Change.org says the petition started by New York law student Loralei Hojay, has garnered more than 10 million signatures.

The petition is also the second largest in the organization’s history.

Another petition calling for justice for George Floyd started by a 15-year-old has more than 19 million signatures.

The Breonna Taylor petition has been signed by residents in all 196 United Nations-registered countries.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.