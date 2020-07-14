Exclusive: Kentucky Attorney General responds after protesters rally outside his house, sit on front yard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday afternoon, demonstrators demanding criminal charges for the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor sat outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's house.
A New York-based social justice organization, Until Freedom, led the demonstration from Ballard High School to what organizers identified as the attorney general's home.
After contacting his office Cameron released this statement exclusively to WHAS11 News:
"From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to “escalate.” That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation."
