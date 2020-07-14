National organizers plan Breonna Taylor demonstration in Louisville

The mothers of both Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were at training for a 'direct action' plan Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Breonna Taylor and mother of Ahmaud Arbery were present as organizers began training for a "direct action" demonstration in Louisville Tuesday.

Until Freedom, a New York-based social justice organization, said it is planning a demonstration to demand criminal charges for the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case starting at 3 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: The organization based in NY @UntilFreedom is back in #Louisville today. The group is planning a ‘direct action’ in the city to demand criminal charges for the officers involved in the #BreonnaTaylor shooting. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/XL0GtuhwtV — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) July 14, 2020

Co-founders of the Women's March, the 2017 protest the day after President Trump's inauguration, were at the training, discussing how to organize large, non-violent demonstration.

“We are here to disrupt, we are to make sure that those in power know we are here to escalate," one co-founder said.

During the training, organizers advised participates to write a number on their arm in case they get lost or separated. Legal observers identified with red t-shirts will also be at the demonstration.

Organizers said they will target more than one location in Louisville, telling participants to prepare for and not resist arrest.

WHAS11's Senait Gebregiorgis and Chris Williams will be covering the demonstration throughout the day.

