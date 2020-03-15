INDIANAPOLIS — State officials on Sunday announced four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number statewide to 19.

The new COVID-19 cases involved residents of Hamilton and Marion counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. State officials said 11 Indiana counties now have cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

Widespread closures are continuing in an effort to slow the spread. Officials in Delaware County announced Sunday that the prosecutor’s office will be closed to the public starting Monday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has declined to order all schools to close to reduce spread of the virus, unlike governors in other states. He said it should be a local decision.

Indiana schools can close for up to 20 days without having to make up the lost classroom time.

Casinos and racetracks will be closed for at least two weeks, starting Monday, state regulators said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Real time updates | Everything we know about coronavirus and its impact in Kentucky, Indiana

Communities come together through coronavirus closures

Masterson's preps meals for seniors in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Mayor: Libraries, Metro community centers closed due to coronavirus concerns

Indiana virus cases rise to 15; utility won’t cut power

4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky bringing statewide total to 18

O'Shea's Irish Pub stays open even without St. Patrick's Day parade

500K coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks to be given to U.S. by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Proffitt Report: Beating the unknown of coronavirus

KHSAA declares dead period for all sports

Schools move to non-traditional instruction days amid coronavirus concerns

House reaches deal with Trump administration on coronavirus aid

Everything we know about COVID-19 in Louisville

Beshear: Kentucky may have 3 new COVID-19 cases

How coronavirus has impacted child care