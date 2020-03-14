INDIANAPOLIS — Three new cases of coronavirus emerged in Indiana, raising the number in the state to 15, officials said Saturday.

The new COVID-19 cases are residents of Marion, LaPorte and Wells counties, the state Department of Health said.

The other cases are people in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph counties. All are adults with one exception. There have been no deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has declined to order all schools to close to reduce spread of the virus, unlike governors in other states. He said it should be a local decision.

Indiana schools can close for up to 20 days without having to make up the lost classroom time.

Casinos and racetracks will be closed for at least two weeks, starting Monday, state regulators said.

Indianapolis Power & Light, which has more than 500,000 customers, said it’s suspending electricity shutoffs until April 15 for people with unpaid bills. The utility said it “recognizes the impact and stress COVID-19 is causing in people’s daily lives.”

