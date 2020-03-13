FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky may have three new coronavirus cases March 13, moving the state's total to 14 positive tests.

Beshear said one test done from the state, three tests done at the University of Louisville and one test from Montgomery County have all come back positive.

He said while the state test is confirmed, the three tests from UofL could include the two Jefferson County cases that have already been confirmed. He did not say where the third person who tested positive at UofL was from.

That brings the COVID-19 total in Kentucky to 14: 6 cases in Harrison, 2 cases in Jefferson, 3 in Fayette, 1 in Montgomery County and 2 unknown.

Beshear said he expects more totals, and will continue to update everyone through the weekend.

