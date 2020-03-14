LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traditions were halted this year when the Louisville St. Patrick’s Day parade was halted amidst the spread of the coronavirus.

“My husband and I have been coming out for 15 years,” Lisa Romans said. “We never miss a parade day but unfortunately there is not a parade today.”

O’Shea’s Irish Pub decided to keep the party, and traditions, going.

“It was always how can we adapt, how can we make this work, and still have people come out and enjoy the festivities,” Head Server Abigail Houchens said.

Staff want to ensure people can enjoy themselves safely. They’re taking extra precautions to prevent any illness from spreading.

“[We have] plenty of gloves, we’re sanitizing tables before and after people leave, we’re sanitizing every menu after they’re picked up,” Houchens said.

It’s not just staff who are working hard to take precautions, people who are heading to the festivities are too.

“I noticed that people are being more conscious about touching each other, touching their face, and there is more handwashing going on than normal,” customer William Shekarian said.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Mayor: Libraries, Metro community centers closed due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Charter Spectrum to offer free broadband to students

RELATED: Proffitt Report: Beating the unknown of coronavirus

RELATED: Pizza deals and discounts for Pi Day 2020

RELATED: 2nd person with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for coronavirus; Brazil's president tests negative

RELATED: Schools move to non-traditional instruction days amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Everything we know about COVID-19 in Louisville

RELATED: How coronavirus has impacted child care

RELATED: Religious leaders cancel services amid COVID-19 concerns, some to keep houses of worship open

RELATED: Greater Clark cancels classes due to coronavirus, won't return until at least April 6

RELATED: Kentucky legislative session postponed amid COVID-19 concerns, lawmakers to focus on budget upon return