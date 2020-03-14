HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Students in Shelby County are familiar with working from home.

“Learning just doesn’t have to happen in a school building,” Shelby County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Susan Dugle said.

The district has been a part of the non-traditional instruction program since the state introduced it a few years ago.

Students can work and communicate with their teachers remotely in school is canceled because of severe weather, or in this case, coronavirus concerns.

Dugle says the focus isn’t on doing and completing work, but continual learning.

“We’re going to be able to keep kids growing in their academic learning, but I think there’s going to be a lot of learning that has to do with life,” Dugle said.

But over in Hardin County, the focus looks a bit different.

“There’s no replacement for instruction,” Hardin County Schools Community Relations Specialist John Wright said.

The Hardin County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve NTI days.

“We were kind of forced to now, to be honest with you,” Wright said.

Wright said no packets or online work can replace in-class instruction.

But due to the time the governor recommended schools take off, NTI days are the only option.

“We know that if we don’t, then these makeup days could run we into June and we want our students to be able to have a good summer and our staff to have a good summer,” Wright said.

Friday night the Oldham County Board of Education also approved NTI days.

