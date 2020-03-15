LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four more cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 18.

Governor Andy Beshear and health officials originally announced two cases confirmed in Jefferson and Nelson County during a media briefing Saturday.

Officials later confirmed via press release that two more positive cases were confirmed in Fayette County as of 6 p.m. and are related to an existing case.

Officials will release more details surrounding the two newest cases Sunday at 4 p.m.

So far, here are the latest numbers:

Harrison, F, 27,

Fayette, M, 40

Jefferson, M, 69

Harrison, F, 67

Harrison, M, 68

Fayette, M, 46

Harrison, F, 54

Harrison, M, 60

Harrison, M, 51

Fayette, F, 31

Jefferson (could be a repeat test)

Bourbon, M, 66

Jefferson, F, 68

Jefferson, F, 80

Nelson, M, 53

Montgomery, M, 56

Fayette

Fayette

Beshear said one of the patients suffering from the virus was in poor condition. They believe multiple factors may have contributed to that situation.

One person who officials say tested positive at the University of Louisville Hospital left against medical advice and returned to his home in Nelson County. They say local health officials asked him to self-quarantine, but he refused. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is actively working with the local county attorney and county judge to obtain an order to force him to quarantine in his home.

The state’s first patient out of Harrison County is on the mend. The governor says the woman has fully recovered from the virus.

During the briefing, Beshear also urged childcare centers to create plans for closure within 72 hours.

“While children remain at low risk, they can carry the virus and we must do everything we can to reduce its spread and protect our most vulnerable, including our senior citizens,” Beshear said. “We are going to get through this as one team – Team Kentucky. We must remain calm and take care of each other by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and sharing. We have heard about a new mom who cannot get formula for her new baby, we need everyone to be a good teammate and practice sharing.”

He is also asking hospitals to end elective procedures by Wednesday due to the capacity of cases the state could possibly see.

“We are going to work with them to give them the flexibility to re-purpose a lot of their staff.”

