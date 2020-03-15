NEW ALBANY, Ind. — While businesses and schools are shutting down because of the coronavirus, volunteers are stepping up across Kentuckiana.

“The very people that need us will need us the most right now," Angie Graf with Hope Southern Indiana said as she packed up food for a family of six. “It’s important for us to stay open because in times like this the vulnerable, low-income population kind of get overlooked.”

Hope Southern Indiana opened it's food pantry doors today with the help of volunteers. The nonprofit will also extend it's hours and be open next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give people more opportunity to receive their services.

“Food pantries, it’s a basic need," Graf said. "If God gives it to us, we’re going to give it right back out until someone tells us we can’t.”

She says other than spreading out seats in the waiting rooms, it's service as usual at Hope Southern Indiana.

And they’re not the only ones lending a helping hand.

From restaurants like Adrienne and Company in New Albany offering up free kid’s meals, to neighbors just offering to shop for groceries, the community is coming through.

“I think its great!", Karen Tweedy, the deputy chief at the Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department, said. "I love when a community can come together with something like this.”

Tweedy says she saw neighbors posts to help shop for or deliver food.

“I was like we need to do this as a department," she said. “We’ve got plenty of food we can do hot meals we can do whatever.”

Now the Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department is offering up hot meals or cold meals to anyone who needs one.

Tweedy just asks anyone who needs help to give her a call at (502) 552-8617.

“Let’s get something started," she said. "I’ve got volunteers that will help with this, we’re ready to go. All you gotta do is call.”

