LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Masterson’s Catering is lending a helping hand, distributing meals to the community.

The meals will be delivered to 5 different community centers beginning Tuesday.

The company is busy preparing 27,000 meals that will be available for seniors 60-year-old and up.

Each meal comes with milk and a slice of wheat bread.

Masterson’s says business has been down in recent weeks, but this gives them a chance to get out into the community.

The company says they’re taking additional measures to ensure all food is safe for the community.

The meals will be available at Shawnee Community Center, Beechmont Community Center, Sun Valley Community Center, Wilderness Road Senior Center and Arthur S. Kling Community Center.

Seniors are allowed to pick up 5 meals and then come back the following week for more.

