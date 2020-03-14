LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has declared a dead period for all sports through April 12.

The move comes after recommendations from the governor to practice social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

The organization does not currently have plans to cancel state championships for spring sports, but it could be considered.

KHSAA had already suspended girls' and boys' state basketball tournaments.

