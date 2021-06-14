What you need to know for June 14, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Monday.

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for June 14, 2021.

Violent weekend

Four people were shot and killed in separate incidents over the weekend, bringing Louisville’s homicide total to 90 for this year so far. Many families who have lost loved ones say Louisville police aren’t giving them answers in a timely manner – or communicating with them at all.

Voice of Survivors provides a space for grieving families to share their frustrations and find solutions.

Families who've had success say the best way to get answers is to keep calling LMPD. And, to ask for your victim liaison.

Celebrating Black-owned businesses

The 4th annual 502 Black Business Week kicked off Sunday. This year, more than 100 locally Black-owned businesses throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana will be showcased.

Promotions and sales will be offered at these businesses throughout the week to encourage customers to check out new shops and restaurants. The weeklong event leads up to the celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday.

Cheers!

June 14 is National Bourbon Day. Celebrating America’s native spirit is pretty much second nature for us here in Kentucky.

Do you know the difference between bourbon and whiskey? Or just want some cool talking points for your next cocktail party? Check out our list of 11 bourbon facts here.

