LMPD: Officers investigating 4th homicide in 2 days after man shot, killed

Police said the victim was found outside with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It continues to be a busy day for Metro Police as they investigate a fatal shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Denmark Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

There, they located a man who was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting took place outside but did not have any other information available.

This comes hours after four people were shot on Robinwood Road in the Newburg neighborhood. One of the victims in that incident died before arriving at the hospital.

This is the fourth homicide in two days.

If you have any information that can help police in either incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

So far, Louisville has reported 89 homicides this year.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.