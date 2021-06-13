Metro Council President David James suspends mayoral campaign citing 'health reasons'

He said the decision was 'tough' but wants to focus on his health following a recent and upcoming surgery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council President David James is suspending his campaign for Louisville mayor citing health reasons.

James referenced his recent prostate surgery, saying he had another one scheduled in the coming weeks and felt it would be disingenuous to continue fundraising.

“I need to focus on my health, and that is difficult with the rigors of a modern campaign. In the coming months, I will be focused on healing myself and this city from my position in the Metro Council. Nothing could be more important,” he said.

James, a Democrat representing District 6, announced his candidacy in January with a vision of wanting a safer and better Louisville.

He called his decision “tough” but said bowing out was something he needed to do.

“I truly believe we can be One Louisville, and with your help, we will be. Have hope, and Go Cards!”

The 2022 race has the potential to become one of the most diverse fields of candidates in the history of the city.

Some of the names include Shameka Parrish-Wright, Pastor Timoty Findley Jr., former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels Craig Greenburg and Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.