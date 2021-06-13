Louisville kicks off 4th annual Black Business Week

"its going to take us as a collective to really support these Black-owned businesses."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday kicked off the 4th annual Black Business Week.

This year, more than 100 locally Black-owned businesses throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana will be showcased.

"I’m so excited about it. If they have one sale during the week to me, I feel like it’s an accomplishment," creator Tiandra Robinson, said.

The weeklong event is an opportunity to showcase many Black-owned business leading up to the celebration of Juneteenth, the official day slavery ended throughout the United States.

"I remember 502 Black business week when it started back in 2018,” Club Cedar owner Donnie Adkins said. "When we bought – purchased this, she was one of the first people I reached out to as far as marketing and as far as trying to get our name out there and trying to figure out how can we further the legacy of Club Cedar.”

And even at the height of the pandemic in hopes of making their dreams come true while also serving those in the community-- several of the businesses were launched.

Last year's winner, Tanya Mangrum, owner of Salad Chic told WHAS11 News how she started her new career amid a journey.

"It has been open for a year as of April 1st. I started at home, I was on medical leave from work. I started it from home I had $46 in my account."

"I have a loc pomade for my loc clients. I have hydrating mist spray for my kinky and coillies. So, I have a little bit of everything for everybody – to be able to have the support of the city and the community is great and what I want to continue to do is to be able to provide those services," Benea Durrett, owner of Essentially Unique Salon, said.

Promotions and discounts will be offered all week.

I always like to stress that black owned does not mean Black only because it’s going to take us as a collective to really support these Black-owned businesses," Robinson said.

