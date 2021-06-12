African American museum plants roots, celebrates grand opening on Whiskey Row

The 10,500-square foot space features artifacts collected by its founder, Lamont Collins, for more than four decades.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the above player is from Feb. 2020.

A museum planted its roots along Whiskey Row, ready for the return of visitors and its workers.

Roots 101: African American Museum moved from its original location along Museum Row to the new space on North First Street.

The 10,500-square foot space features artifacts collected by its founder, Lamont Collins, for more than four decades.

Mayor Greg Fischer was also on hand Saturday for a special ribbon cutting.

“Supporting places like the Roots 101: African American Museum is an important part of making sure our downtown is inclusive and welcoming for all, no matter their race, creed, sexual orientation, or religion,” Mayor Fischer said.

Collins said the museum’s mission is to educate visitors about African American history and culture while raising awareness of their contributions locally, globally and to promote healing.

“Roots 101: African American Museum is more than a museum,” he said. “Legacies matter. We are descendants of kings and queens enslaved in America, and Roots 101 showcases those legacies.”

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.