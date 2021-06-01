What you need to know for June 1, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

Have thoughts on Louisville's budget?

Louisville’s budget affects nearly 800,000 people - but fewer than 200 have submitted their thoughts on how the city spends their money.

“It’s almost like you spending thousands of dollars and not even knowing that you’re getting,” District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur said.

The proposed $986 million budget includes funding for LMPD, public safety, employment and much more. You can see the full budget online and share what’s important to you through this submission form. The deadline is tonight at midnight.

Louisville nonprofit receives reparations

After finding out her family’s history of owning slaves, a white graduate student donated her inheritance as a reparation payment to a Black-owned nonprofit in Louisville.

The nonprofit, Change Today, Change Tomorrow, thought the whole thing was a scam when the anonymous donor contacted them – until they received the six-figure payment.

Founder Taylor Ryan said the much-needed funds will go toward staff support and outreach efforts. She also said the payment was an example of talk turning to action - something she hopes to see more often.

"I did that. I brought it here."

Rudy Bamba always loved Filipino food – it's a love passed down from his parents, who were immigrants from the Philippines. When the pandemic hit and he needed work, Bamba decided to turn his passion into a career, opening the Bamba Eggroll Company food truck earlier this year.

The truck is one of the first Filipino restaurants in Louisville, allowing Bamba to not only share good food but his Filipino culture in a place where it can be hard to find.

