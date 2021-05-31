Louisville baseball misses 2021 NCAA Tournament

Louisville was ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation this season before struggling to finish the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After losing 11 of their last 16 games, the Louisville baseball team was excluded from this year's NCAA Tournament field.

The Cards did not hear their name called during ESPN2's Selection Monday show, marking the first time since 2011 that Louisville did not make the tournament. The NCAA Tournament did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisville was ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation this season before struggling to finish 16-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cards were swept by Clemson, North Carolina and Miami after their series against Pittsburgh was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The selection committee notably did not list the Cards as one of the first four teams out. This marks only the second time head coach Dan McDonnell has missed the NCAA Tournament since his hiring.

No ACC teams were awarded the top eight seeds in the tournament, with Notre Dame being named the No. 10 national seed. The 64-team tournament starts Friday, June 4 with regionals. Super Regionals will begin Friday, June 11. The College World Series takes place June 19-29.

