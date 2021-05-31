Suspect in custody after string of attempted robberies turned pursuit in Louisville

Police said the suspect attempted to rob stores in southwest Louisville, led officers on a pursuit to Bullitt County, back into Louisville, that ended in Clifton.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody following a series of attempted robberies of area businesses that later led to a pursuit, according Louisville Metro Police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, targeted four businesses: Thornton’s on Poplar Level Road, Kroger Marketplace on Dixie Highway near Upper Hunters Trace, Circle K on St. Andrews Church Road and a Speedway in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway in Shively.

A spokesperson for the department said an assisting agency located the suspect around 6 p.m. Monday but that suspect fled to Bullitt County.

However, he was spotted by LMPD’s Air Unit when he crossed back into Jefferson County and followed by officers.

The suspect was eventually apprehended around 7 p.m. on Frankfort and Clifton Avenues.

Police said the suspect was transported to UofL Hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect’s identity will be released when charges are placed.

This story will be updated.