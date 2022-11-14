x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

JCPS: High school student to be disciplined after gun found in their backpack

In a letter to parents, Butler Traditional High School Principal William Allen said the gun was never used in a threatening way.
Credit: WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student is facing punishment after a gun was found in their backpack at Butler Traditional High School.

In a letter to parents, Principal William Allen said on Monday morning, they received a tip that a student had a gun at school.

The school safety administrator contacted JCPS police and during the investigation, they found the gun in that backpack the principal said.

Allen said the gun was never used in a threatening way.

He said the student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the student handbook.

Allen also thanked the person who brought the gun to their attention and included ways to "continue the school safety conversation with your student(s)" like:

  • If you see something, say something.   
  • Directly contact an official about a school-related concern that requires intervention or help.    
  • Report any rumors or information about anything unsafe to an adult.    
  • No weapon should ever be brought to a school or on a bus.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

OTHER RELATED STORIES ON WHAS11.COM

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

Download the new WHAS11+ app on Roku or Fire TV for free!

More Videos

In Other News

UPS details new multi-million dollar project in Jefferson, Bullitt Counties

Before You Leave, Check This Out