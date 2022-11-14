JCPS: High school student to be disciplined after gun found in their backpack

In a letter to parents, Butler Traditional High School Principal William Allen said the gun was never used in a threatening way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student is facing punishment after a gun was found in their backpack at Butler Traditional High School.

In a letter to parents, Principal William Allen said on Monday morning, they received a tip that a student had a gun at school.

The school safety administrator contacted JCPS police and during the investigation, they found the gun in that backpack the principal said.

Allen said the gun was never used in a threatening way.

He said the student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the student handbook.

Allen also thanked the person who brought the gun to their attention and included ways to "continue the school safety conversation with your student(s)" like:

If you see something, say something.

Directly contact an official about a school-related concern that requires intervention or help.

Report any rumors or information about anything unsafe to an adult.

No weapon should ever be brought to a school or on a bus.

