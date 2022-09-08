JCPS reports gun found on campus of PRP High School

It marked the first incident of the year involving a gun found at a JCPS school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after kicking off the new school year, Jefferson County Public Schools have reported their first incident of a gun on one of their campuses.

The gun was found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Sheri Duff said a student was acting suspicious which caused them to launch an investigation. School staff eventually found a gun inside a backpack they said was handled by two students.

Duff said it was important for her to release accurate information and dispel rumors.

“The health, safety and well-being of your child are of the utmost importance,” she said in the letter.

Both students were cited by JCPS security and are expected to be discipline according to their student handbook.

Last year, more than a dozen guns were found on JCPS campuses.

