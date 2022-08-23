JCPS: Security finds stolen gun at Seneca High School

In a letter sent to parents, Seneca High School’s Principal Michael Guy told parents what happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Security found a stolen gun inside a backpack Tuesday.

He said officials were told that a student might be in possession of a gun at the school, and they raised the security level in the building while also calling JCPS Security.

While they searched for the possible weapon, Guy said some students began fighting with a backpack that fell to the ground.

He said they found a stolen gun inside the backpack, and that two students are being cited and will be disciplined according to the student handbook.

