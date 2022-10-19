JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School

Officials said a school security member searched the student's backpack for marijuana where they found a gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student.

In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

Officials said a school security member searched the student's backpack where they found a gun inside.

The gun was immediately confiscated and JCPS Police were called Allen said.

The letter emphasized the student and their backpack never made it beyond the secure sign-in office.

Allen said the student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

