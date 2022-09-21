JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school

According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss the building "froze," meaning students and staff stayed in their classrooms during the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school.

According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school.

After an investigation, they found a pellet gun and a regular gun. Neuss said the building was “frozen” during the investigation, so all students and staff stayed in their classrooms.

The “freeze” lasted for about 10 minutes he said. Classes returned to normal after the “freeze” was lifted.

The students will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

Neuss thanked those who brought it to their attention and abided by the “see something – say something” safety rule.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.