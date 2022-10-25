Gun discovered in backpack after fight between students at Seneca High School

In a letter to parents, Principal Michael Guy said he wanted to give facts and dispel any rumors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS officials are investigating after a fight between students led to the discovery of a gun.

The incident happened at Seneca High School Tuesday morning, according to Principal Michael Guy.

In a letter to parents, Guy said staff members had broken up a fight inside the building and brought the students to the office. One of the students jumped out of a window and ran, leaving a backpack behind.

School officials searched that backpack and found a gun inside.

That’s when the school raised their security level and called JCPS Security and Metro Police. They did take extra precautions since they did not know the student’s location and wanted to ensure they did not get back into the building.

The student could face criminal charges in the incident and is expected to be disciplined in accordance with the student handbook.

